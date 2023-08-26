Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.02.

Shares of COTY opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Coty has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $13.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Coty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Coty will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Coty by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Coty by 1,536.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

