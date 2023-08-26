CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Announces $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th.

CRA International has raised its dividend by an average of 15.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. CRA International has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CRA International to earn $6.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $108.02 on Friday. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $81.69 and a fifty-two week high of $128.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.84. The company has a market cap of $756.14 million, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.07. CRA International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $161.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.82 million. Research analysts forecast that CRA International will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRA International news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total transaction of $528,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,158 shares in the company, valued at $17,871,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CRA International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CRA International by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 22.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 21.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CRA International by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRAI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of CRA International in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRA International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

