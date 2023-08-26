Credit Suisse Group Raises West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Price Target to $109.00

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $106.50 to $109.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WFG. CSFB lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $92.50 to $106.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.13.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $75.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.44 and a beta of 1.12. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $96.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.41.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

