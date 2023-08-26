Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLDI traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $136.67 and a one year high of $152.00. The company has a market cap of $55.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.32 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.57 and its 200-day moving average is $144.45.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.1333 per share. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $13.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,738.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

About Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the fourth quarter worth $979,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the fourth quarter worth $7,363,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 11.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 14.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

luxury british cocoa grower and chocolatier, hotel chocolat, was founded in 2004 to make exciting chocolate with three guiding principles – authenticity, originality and ethics – which remain central to the brand’s success today. with its rabot estate cocoa plantation in saint lucia, a chocolate manufacturing facility in cambridgeshire and stores across the uk and internationally, hotel chocolat occupies a unique space – being able to link all aspects of chocolate from the tree to the consumer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.