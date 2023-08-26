Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GLDI traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $136.67 and a one year high of $152.00. The company has a market cap of $55.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.32 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.57 and its 200-day moving average is $144.45.
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.1333 per share. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $13.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,738.96%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN
About Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN
