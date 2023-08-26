Crescent Park Management L.P. Has $9.52 Million Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,184 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software makes up approximately 3.1% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned 0.14% of Guidewire Software worth $9,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,277 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,812,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,420,000 after acquiring an additional 286,998 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Guidewire Software by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,591,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,571,000 after buying an additional 183,084 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Guidewire Software by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,578,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,544,000 after buying an additional 36,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,813,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

GWRE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.75. 528,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,063. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $86.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $207.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.08 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $539,449.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,016 shares in the company, valued at $13,373,578.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $539,449.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,373,578.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $74,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,223.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $937,981 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

