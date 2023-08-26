Crescent Park Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Crescent Park Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,092,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,354 shares during the quarter. N-able accounts for approximately 4.7% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned approximately 0.60% of N-able worth $14,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NABL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of N-able by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in N-able by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in N-able by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in N-able by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in N-able by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NABL traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,030. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. N-able, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 163.83 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NABL. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on N-able from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on N-able from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on N-able from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

In other N-able news, CEO John Pagliuca sold 38,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $514,567.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,293,515.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other N-able news, EVP Peter C. Anastos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $144,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 288,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,819.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Pagliuca sold 38,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $514,567.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,293,515.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

