Crescent Park Management L.P. Sells 771 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Crescent Park Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 12.7% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $39,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,617,879,000 after acquiring an additional 513,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after acquiring an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 756.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $404,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,545,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,038 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.64 on Friday, reaching $851.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,418,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,290. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $351.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $870.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $732.48.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $809.32.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

