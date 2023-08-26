Cronos (CRO) Price Hits $0.0513

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, Cronos has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can now be bought for $0.0513 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $5.46 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00038555 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00027778 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013506 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

