Cytokinetics’ (CYTK) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, August 4th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.21.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $55.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.11). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 5,419.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Cytokinetics’s revenue was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $192,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,205 shares in the company, valued at $582,924.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $470,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at $16,614,654.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $192,760.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,924.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,725 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 33.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $51,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

