D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Short Interest Update

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, a growth of 72.0% from the July 31st total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 723,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HEPS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 560,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,831. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $472.70 million, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.89.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a negative return on equity of 23.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $0.90 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEPS. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 63.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. 6.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

