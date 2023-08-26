Daniel L. Olivier Sells 30,734 Shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel L. Olivier sold 30,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $70,688.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yellow Stock Performance

Shares of YELL opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.79. Yellow Co. has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81.

Institutional Trading of Yellow

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yellow by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 609,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yellow by 35.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,649,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 428,398 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow during the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Yellow from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

