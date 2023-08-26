Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Shares Down 3.3%

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 376,342 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 146,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Deep Yellow Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45.

About Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

