Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.53.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,580 shares of company stock worth $34,799,115 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $390.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $328.62 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.48 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.