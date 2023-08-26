DeFiChain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $15.05 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFiChain has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. DeFiChain has a total market capitalization of $204.25 million and $15.05 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain was first traded on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,058,059,321 coins and its circulating supply is 740,380,222 coins. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

