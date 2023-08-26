Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (CVE:DAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 13000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Desert Gold Ventures Trading Down 11.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$7.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Desert Gold Ventures Company Profile

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mali. The company primarily explores for gold ores. Its flagship project is the Senegal Mali Shear Zone project located in Western Mali. Desert Gold Ventures Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

