Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Short Interest Update

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the July 31st total of 6,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 644,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.
DSGN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,816. Design Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $116.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.37.
Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.
