Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $140.04 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.51-$0.59 EPS.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

DXLG stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. Destination XL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $258.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

