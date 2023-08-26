dForce USD (USX) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $31.85 million and $586.70 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003792 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.27 or 0.00250560 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00014663 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00017615 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000514 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,240,682 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00590479 USD and is up 2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $893.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.