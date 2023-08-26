DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) versus Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Head-To-Head Comparison

DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Free Report) and Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares DIAGNOS and Orkla ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIAGNOS -507.84% N/A -258.64% Orkla ASA 8.29% 12.69% 6.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DIAGNOS and Orkla ASA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIAGNOS $370,000.00 68.27 -$1.88 million ($0.04) -8.75 Orkla ASA $6.10 billion N/A $523.98 million $0.52 14.63

Risk and Volatility

Orkla ASA has higher revenue and earnings than DIAGNOS. DIAGNOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orkla ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

DIAGNOS has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orkla ASA has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DIAGNOS and Orkla ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIAGNOS 0 0 0 0 N/A Orkla ASA 1 1 2 0 2.25

Summary

Orkla ASA beats DIAGNOS on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS Inc. provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes. It also provides various consulting services in the fields of data analysis and artificial intelligence. DIAGNOS Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brossard, Canada.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations. It also provides confectionery, biscuit, and snack products; and develops bran and crispbread products, as well as energy snack meals. In addition, the company offers personal care and cleaning products; dietary supplement, sport nutrition, and weight control products; wound care products and first aid equipment; painting tools; basic and wool garments for men, women, and children; and professional cleaning products. Further, it operates Gymgrossisten, Proteinfabrikken, Bodystore, and Fitnessmarket e-commerce portals for health and sports nutrition products; and restaurants. Additionally, the company supplies margarine and butter blends, bread and cake improvers and mixes, yeast, marzipan, and ice cream ingredients; produces and supplies hydro power to the Nordic power market; and develops and sells real estate properties. It offers its food products under the Grandiosa, TORO, Stabburet, Felix, Paulúns, NATURLI', Abba, Beauvais, Den Gamle Fabrik, Spilva, and Vitana brands; confectionery and snacks under the KiMs, Nidar, Stratos, Sætre, Göteborgs Kex, OLW, Panda, Laima, Selga, Taffel, Kalev, and Nói Síríus brands; health and sports nutrition under e Zalo, Jif, Bliw, Grumme, Blenda, Define, Möller's, Collett, Nutrilett, Maxim, Norgesplaster, and Salvequick brands; and food ingredients under the Odense, Mors Hjemmebakte, KronJäst, Bakkedal, and NATURLI brands. It has operations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, the Baltics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

