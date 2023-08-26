DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Oppenheimer

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DKS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $111.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.81. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $152.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

