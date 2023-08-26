Dignity Gold 1-Day Volume Hits $11.00 (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Dignity Gold token can now be bought for about $2.04 or 0.00007828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dignity Gold has a market cap of $2.65 billion and approximately $11.00 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dignity Gold has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dignity Gold Token Profile

Dignity Gold was first traded on January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.038983 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dignity Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dignity Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

