Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 118.2% from the July 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 15.06% of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ MSFD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.31. 24,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,494. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.73.
Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend
Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ETF (MSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
