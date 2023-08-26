Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Trading 3.2% Higher

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.97 and last traded at $27.97. Approximately 5,696,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 11,824,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.11.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZA. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

