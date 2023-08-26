Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Trading Up 2.3%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $14.63. Approximately 11,071,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 25,260,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,515,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,172,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after purchasing an additional 931,858 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $27,404,000. Gainplan LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 733.3% during the second quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 439,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $13,190,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.