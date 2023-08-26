Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Stock Set to Split on Monday, August 28th (NYSEARCA:GUSH)

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Free Report) shares are going to split on Monday, August 28th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, August 28th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, August 28th.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA GUSH opened at $153.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.12. The stock has a market cap of $702.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 4.38. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $98.61 and a 12-month high of $208.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 842.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

