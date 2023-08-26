Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barrington Research from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Up 0.3 %

DSGR stock opened at $50.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Distribution Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Distribution Solutions Group alerts:

Distribution Solutions Group’s stock is going to split on the morning of Friday, September 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, September 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, September 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group ( NASDAQ:DSGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Distribution Solutions Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Distribution Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Distribution Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Distribution Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 307.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About Distribution Solutions Group

(Get Free Report)

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc operates as a specialty distribution company in Chicago, North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO). It operates through three segments: Lawson; TestEquity; and Gexpro Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.