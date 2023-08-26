Dividend and Income Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:DNIF)

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th.

Dividend and Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DNIF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,808. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44. Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $13.17.

About Dividend and Income Fund

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

