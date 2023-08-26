Dividend and Income Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:DNIF)

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th.
Dividend and Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DNIF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,808. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44. Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $13.17.
About Dividend and Income Fund
