Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Shares Down 4%

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 15,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 5,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Dno Asa Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01.

Dno Asa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East, the North Sea, and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Tawke field that is located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dno Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dno Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.