DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DCGO. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of DocGo from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DCGO opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. DocGo has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capone sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,193,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,113,141.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capone sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,168 shares of company stock worth $1,178,512. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in DocGo by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 251,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 24,690 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DocGo during the 4th quarter worth about $2,584,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in DocGo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

