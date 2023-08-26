DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 47.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 596.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,645 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in DocuSign by 9.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 20.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in DocuSign by 2.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 20.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,043,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,227,000 after acquiring an additional 516,963 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Trading Up 3.4 %

DOCU traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $48.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,938,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,283. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average is $54.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOCU. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DocuSign from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

