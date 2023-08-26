Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,490 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, June 5th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $154.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.18. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

