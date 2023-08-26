Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Position Raised by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,174,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,518 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $168,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 92.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.69.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.5 %

DLTR stock opened at $123.31 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.39 and a twelve month high of $170.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.95.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

