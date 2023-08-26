Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Announces Earnings Results

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $123.31 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $122.39 and a fifty-two week high of $170.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,798,000 after buying an additional 50,496 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,378,000 after purchasing an additional 692,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after buying an additional 2,145,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,063,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,808,000 after buying an additional 26,903 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.69.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

