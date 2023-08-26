Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $123.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.95. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $122.39 and a 12-month high of $170.36.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 6.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 60,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 31.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 8.8% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DLTR

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.