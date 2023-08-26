Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $123.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.48. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $122.39 and a 52 week high of $170.36.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLTR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $162.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.69.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

