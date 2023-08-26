Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.78-6.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.6-30.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.42 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.94-1.04 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $123.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $122.39 and a 1-year high of $170.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.69.

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.8% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

