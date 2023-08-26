Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $123.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.95. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $122.39 and a twelve month high of $170.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

