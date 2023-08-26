Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1026 per share on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DMZPY opened at $16.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.96. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DMZPY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.