Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.47–$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $316.00 million-$320.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $325.52 million. Domo also updated its FY24 guidance to $(0.47)-$(0.39) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOMO. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Domo from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Domo from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen cut Domo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Domo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.17.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $10.94 on Friday. Domo has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $79.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $100,761.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 397,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,400.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $100,761.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 397,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,817,400.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel David Daniel III purchased 50,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $677,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Domo by 1,338.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Domo by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Domo by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Domo in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

