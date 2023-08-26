Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Shares Down 1.6%

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.76 and last traded at $24.76. Approximately 3,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (DFNV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index that seeks to provide risk-managed exposure to US all-cap companies with strong free cash flow and R&D investments. DFNV was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Donoghue Forlines.

