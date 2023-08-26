Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of DGWPF stock remained flat at $39.57 during trading hours on Friday. 38 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $35.63 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.59.
About Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
