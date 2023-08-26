Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of DGWPF stock remained flat at $39.57 during trading hours on Friday. 38 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $35.63 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.59.

Get Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

About Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Receive News & Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.