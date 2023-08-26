Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.27–$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.00 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.76 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Dragonfly Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of Dragonfly Energy stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. Dragonfly Energy has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $28.75.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dragonfly Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $688,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 234.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the second quarter worth about $72,000. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dragonfly Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dragonfly Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragonfly Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.