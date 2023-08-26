DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.35

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3463 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from DRDGOLD’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18.

DRDGOLD Stock Down 0.4 %

DRDGOLD stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. DRDGOLD has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DRDGOLD

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 590.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 68,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 58,228 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 3,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRD. StockNews.com raised shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

