DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,767.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,049 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

