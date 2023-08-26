DWF Group (LON:DWF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

DWF Group plc (LON:DWF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 97.40 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 97.20 ($1.24). Approximately 7,836,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,121% from the average daily volume of 642,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97 ($1.24).
DWF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.04) target price on shares of DWF Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.
DWF Group plc provides integrated legal and business services in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. The company operates through three divisions: Legal Advisory Services, Connected Services, and Mindcrest. It offers legal advice, commercial intelligence, and relevant industry services; products and business services that enhance and complement its legal offerings; and outsourced and process-led legal services to standardise, systemise, scale, and optimise legal workflows.
