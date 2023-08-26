DWF Group (LON:DWF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

DWF Group plc (LON:DWF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 97.40 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 97.20 ($1.24). Approximately 7,836,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,121% from the average daily volume of 642,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97 ($1.24).

DWF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.04) target price on shares of DWF Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 83.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 71.88. The company has a market capitalization of £332.29 million, a PE ratio of 1,215.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.63.

DWF Group plc provides integrated legal and business services in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. The company operates through three divisions: Legal Advisory Services, Connected Services, and Mindcrest. It offers legal advice, commercial intelligence, and relevant industry services; products and business services that enhance and complement its legal offerings; and outsourced and process-led legal services to standardise, systemise, scale, and optimise legal workflows.

