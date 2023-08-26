DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DXC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered DXC Technology from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of DXC Technology from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.64.

DXC opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $30.27. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 30.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 5.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

