dynaCERT (CVE:DYA) Trading Up 7.2%

dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.74. Approximately 1,803,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,140,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

dynaCERT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 8.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$264.50 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.74.

About dynaCERT

DynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions.

