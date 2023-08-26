EAC Price Reaches $0.0011 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. In the last seven days, EAC has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. EAC has a market capitalization of $320,522.50 and $8.55 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106841 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

