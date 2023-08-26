EAC Trading Down 0.1% This Week (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One EAC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a total market cap of $320,522.50 and $8.55 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $65.08 or 0.00250064 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00014684 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106841 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

