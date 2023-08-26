Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.08.

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,831 shares of company stock worth $24,880,911 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.25. 2,433,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,777. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $129.85 and a twelve month high of $225.76. The firm has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

